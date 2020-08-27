Denis Rodkin & Friends | Athens | September 5

Award-winning Russian dancer Denis Rodkin and another 12 stars of the famed Bolshoi, Mariinsky and La Scala ballet ensembles will be on stage at Athens’ open-air Herod Atticus Theater for one night only on September 5. The stellar ensemble will perform excerpts from the most popular ballets of the classical repertory. Tickets, which cost 25-85 euros, can be booked at www.viva.gr.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807