New Navtex shows Turkey not truly interested in de-escalation, Athens says

TAGS: Turkey, Diplomacy

Greece has reacted to a decision by Turkey to extend for a second time a Navtex, or navigational telex, reserving a sea area in the Eastern Mediterranean for gas and oil surveys by its Oruc Reis vessel.

“It is once again proved who wants a de-escalation [of tensions] and who doesn’t,” a Foreign Ministry source told Kathimerini, adding that Ankara’s calls for a dialogue with Athens are only “a pretext.”

The new Navtex reserves the area through September 1 as the current Navtex expires on Thursday night, following its extension from August 23.

The latest navigational telex comes as the Greek, Cypriot, French and Italian militaries hold exercises off the coast of Cyprus.

 

