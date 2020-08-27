NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek, Turkish frigates reportedly in sea area between Kastellorizo and Kas

TAGS: Turkey, Defense

Greek and Turkish frigates are currently located in the sea area between Greece’s island of Kastellorizo and the Turkish port of Kas, according to a post on Twitter by Turkey’s Yeni Safak newspaper.

The tweet contains a video allegedly highlighting the situation in the area at the moment.

