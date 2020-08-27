Greek, Turkish frigates reportedly in sea area between Kastellorizo and Kas
Greek and Turkish frigates are currently located in the sea area between Greece’s island of Kastellorizo and the Turkish port of Kas, according to a post on Twitter by Turkey’s Yeni Safak newspaper.
The tweet contains a video allegedly highlighting the situation in the area at the moment.
Antalya'nın Kaş ilçesinde Türk Deniz Kuvvetleri'ne ait fırkateynin, Meis Adası önünde ise Yunan fırkateyninin bekleyişi sürüyor.— Yeni Şafak (@yenisafak) August 27, 2020