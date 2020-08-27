Arson arrest after car fire in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki on Thursday were questioning a 35-year-old man in connection with an arson attack on a parked car in the city’s Analipsi district in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



According to local reports, the alleged perpetrator – with the help of an accomplice who is being sought – smashed the windscreen of the vehicle and threw in a lit flare which sparked a fire that destroyed the vehicle.



The motive behind the attack, which caused no injuries, remained unclear.