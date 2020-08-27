Blazes battled in Iraklio and Perama

Firefighters on Thursday battled several wildfires across the country, the biggest of which were in Iraklio on Crete and in Perama, western Attica.



The Iraklio blaze broke out in the region of Agia Pelagia in the early afternoon, prompting the swift intervention of the local fire service due to the proximity of hotels and homes.



Strong winds blowing in the area hampered the efforts of firefighters into the late evening.



Another blaze that broke out close to Schisto Avenue, at the exit for Perama, also spread quickly, triggering an operation involving 28 firefighters aided by a water-dropping helicopter.



The blaze was not close to any residential areas and there had been no reports of injuries or major damage by late Thursday afternoon.