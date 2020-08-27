Three Covid-19 cases at Magoula fire department

Three cases of the coronavirus in two units of the Magoula fire department in western Attica have placed authorities on heightened alert, although it was stressed on Thursday that the situation is manageable.



The first of the three cases was recorded last Monday and the other two on Wednesday following molecular tests performed on the three men.



The two units number more than 400 people but authorities at the fire precinct have described the situation as manageable, pointing out that there were only three cases out of a total of hundreds of firefighters.



All three firefighters have been quarantined, while their immediate associates in the service are undergoing tests.



Sources told Kathimerini that staff members are being supplied with masks, while disinfection teams are being deployed where deemed necessary.



On August 19, the 70 firefighters serving at the Koropi fire station, also in Attica, were quarantined after a coronavirus case was detected among the staff.



The rest of the firefighters underwent tests that all came out negative; however, they were quarantined for a period of seven days.