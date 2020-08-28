More than 2,000 buildings – residences, business premises, public buildings and auxiliary spaces – were damaged by the floods on the island of Evia on August 8 and 9, according to inspectors’ findings.



The online platform where those impacted by the floods can apply for emergency financial assistance opened Thursday and will close on September 30. Individuals are eligible to receive 5,000 euros, while businesses can claim €8,000.

So far, checks have been performed on 2,432 buildings, and of these 2,044 sustained damage – 1,348 are residences, 139 business premises, 142 churches or other public buildings and 415 warehouses, stables and other constructions.