Unions call for measures to Covid-proof courts

Five unions representing Greek judges and prosecutors have sent a joint appeal to Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras asking for measures to be taken ahead of the resumption of court operations next month to ensure that both employees and visitors are protected from the spread of Covid-19.

Among the measures being demanded by the unions is the placement of plexiglass dividers in front of the judges’ panel, the witness stands and the lawyers’ seating area, as well as in the public gallery and waiting rooms.

The unions also want all court employees and visitors to have their temperature taken before entry and for all their details to be recorded so they can be reached and their contacts traced in the event of an outbreak. Further, they have called for all court staff or police officers stationed at courts returning from vacation to undergo a diagnostic test before returning to work.