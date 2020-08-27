Greek House ratifies Egypt deal

Greece’s Parliament has ratified an agreement with Egypt which defines maritime boundaries between the two countries – a step which Turkey considers an affront.

The deal, which has already been ratified by Egypt's parliament, was approved with votes from New Democracy and the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance.

SYRIZA opposition lawmakers voted “present.”



MPs from the Greek Communist Party (KKE), the nationalist Greek Solution and the anti-austerity Mera25 party voted against the agreement.