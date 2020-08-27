Trump, Mitsotakis hold second telephone call

US President Donald Trump held a second telephone call with Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday following a first round of contacts with the Greek premier and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kathimerini reports.

Trump assured the Greek leader that Washington has expressed its discontent to Ankara over ongoing activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The American president told Mitsotakis that his aim was to de-escalate tensions in the region.