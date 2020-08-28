Restoration of Apollo’s island sanctuary nearing completion

Significant progress has been made in the restoration of the Archaic Temple of Apollo and the building on the sanctuary site on the uninhabited Aegean island of Despotiko, west of Antiparos, which includes an ancient refectory. The temple, which dates to the Late Archaic Period and the 6th century BC in particular, has regained a significant part of its original height. This season, work was done on the north and west walls of the temple. With authorities hoping the site will open to visitors next year, paths, provisions for people with mobility problems and signage are in the works, as is a barrier to prevent goats from entering the site and causing damage. [Cyclades Ephorate of Antiquities]