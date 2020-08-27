Local stocks end up with slight losses

With the exception of some early heavy trading in Public Power Corporation shares, which accounted for a large chunk of total turnover, it was a quiet day yesterday on the Athens Stock Exchange, which mirrored the slight decline on other European markets.

The general index closed 0.43% down, at 633.09 points. Turnover was €31.023 million on volume of 11,072,109 shares.

Of the 105 traded shares, 32 ended with gains, 54 with losses and 19 with no change.

Blue chips lost 0.61% and mid-caps 0.51%.

The biggest climbers among the blue chips were Piraeus Bank (1.49%), Terna Energy (1.19%), Aegean Airlines (0.85%), bottler Coca-Cola HBC (0.81%) and cement maker Titan (0.72%).

The biggest losses were sustained by Eurobank (3.11%), industrial holdings group Mytilineos (2.14%), betting firm OPAP (2.13%) and Hellenic Petroleum (1.90%).

Among sectoral indices, Health was up a whopping 6.07% and Foods & Beverages a modest 0.77%. The biggest losses were recorded by Travel & Leisure (1.95%) and Industrial Products (1.68%).

The heaviest trading was in Eurobank shares (2,128,057), followed by Alpha Bank (2,095,087).