March organized after puppy killings on Crete

In the wake of a particularly abhorrent instance of animal abuse, in which two puppies were tortured to death on Crete, animal rights groups on the island as well as members of the public are organizing a motorcade protest on Saturday from Souda Bay to the local police headquarters.



The puppies were mutilated, killed and strung up on a tree in the area of Kerameia, in Hania prefecture, in one of the worst cases of animal abuse the island has seen.