NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Albania confirms Greek right to extent territorial waters in the Ionian Sea

TAGS: Diplomacy

Albania has confirmed Greece’s right to extend its territorial waters, to 12 nautical miles from six, in the Ionian Sea.

“Greece, like any other state party to the [United Nations] Convention [on the Law of the Sea], where geography allows and as long as the sovereign rights of another state are not violated, enjoys the right to extend the breadth of the territorial sea as provided by UNCLOS,” the Albanian government said in a statement in reference to the 1982 United Nations’ Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The planned measure, announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Parliament on Wednesday, does not affect the Aegean region, off Greece’s eastern and southern coasts.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.