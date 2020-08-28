Albania confirms Greek right to extent territorial waters in the Ionian Sea

Albania has confirmed Greece’s right to extend its territorial waters, to 12 nautical miles from six, in the Ionian Sea.

“Greece, like any other state party to the [United Nations] Convention [on the Law of the Sea], where geography allows and as long as the sovereign rights of another state are not violated, enjoys the right to extend the breadth of the territorial sea as provided by UNCLOS,” the Albanian government said in a statement in reference to the 1982 United Nations’ Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The planned measure, announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Parliament on Wednesday, does not affect the Aegean region, off Greece’s eastern and southern coasts.