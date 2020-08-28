Akar warning grabs headlines in Turkish press

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar’s warning to Greece that it should enter a dialogue with Turkey over the Eastern Mediterranean or face “undesirable consequences” was the main story on the front page of Daily Sabah newspaper on Friday.

The newspaper quoted Akar in an interview with state-run Anadolu news agency on Thursday in which he said that Turkey would be “happy” to host Greek officials if they would be willing to hold talks in the coming days.

“Dialogue over the Eastern Mediterranean should be the first option,” Akar said, according to the report. “Otherwise, undesirable situations could follow.”

“Turkey's borders are clear in the Eastern Mediterranean. We told what would happen if you violated them,” he was quoted as saying, reportedly adding that Turkey’s power should not be tested.