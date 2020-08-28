MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Migrants moved to Rhodes after rescue operation

  • rhodes_web

TAGS: Migration

Healthcare professionals in protective suits conduct Covid-19 tests on migrants at the port of the island of Rhodes, in the Dodecanese, Friday. A vessel carrying 50 refugees sent an SOS signal 20 miles southeast off the island of Rhodes on Thursday evening. The distress signal was reportedly sent by one of the passengers who called the European Emergency Number 112 reporting a fire in the boat’s engine. Two coast guard vessels and one Greek nav boat, alongside three local boats and helicopters took part in the rescue operation. [EPA]

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.