Greek FM hails EU stance on Turkey

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday hailed his European Union counterparts for an “absolutely supportive” attitude towards Greece and Cyprus in the face of Turkish actions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“I think the Greek side go what it could get: An agreement on sanctions, if Turkey does not de-escalate and does not return to the dialogue table,” Dendias said after the meeting of EU foreign minister in Berlin where Europe’s foreign policy, Josep Borrell, announced efforts to start compiling possible additional sanctions against Turkey.

The Greek foreign minister also expressed hope that Turkey “would return to reason, stop the provocations and abstract actions.”

Asked whether Greece has any so-called “red lines,” Dendias said these are shaped by the “country’s Constitution, the protection of its sovereignty and its sovereign rights.”