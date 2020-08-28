New coronavirus cases climb by 270 in 24 hours, deaths by five

An additional 270 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and five patients with Covid-19 have died in Greece in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday evening, reporting a rise from Thursday’s 259 new cases and a small reduction in fatalities from the previous day’s six.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the ministry’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY), the death toll since the start of the pandemic in Greece reached 259 on Friday and the total number of cases to 9,800.

The majority of victims are men (65%) and the average age is 78 years old, while 93.8% had underlying illnesses or were aged 70 and above, EODY said.

The number of patients in intensive care 35 on Friday, as on Thursday, with their average age at 68 years old.

Of the 270 new cases, just 26 were among travelers tested at Greece’s borders, airports and port.