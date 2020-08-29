Gavroglou apologizes for ‘unfortunate’ Kerameus comment

Former leftist education minister Kostas Gavroglou on Friday apologized for a comment about his conservative successor Niki Kerameus earlier this week when he had suggested, following some confusion over the average number of children in classrooms when schools reopen next month, that Kerameus “bolsters the stereotype that women have no idea about arithmetic.”



In a comment on Friday on Facebook, Gavroglou said his earlier remark was “admittedly unfortunate.”



“I understand that even my unreserved rejection of this stereotype is no excuse for perpetuating it,” he wrote.