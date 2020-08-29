Lower exam criteria allow more in higher education

One in three candidates admitted to state universities this year had an entry exam grade below the entrance base, according to Friday’s announcement of exam results by the Education Ministry.



This year’s low grades, as well as last year’s, have been attributed to legislative changes introduced in 2019 by Kostas Gavroglou, who was education minister under the previous SYRIZA government.



These changes sought to make it easier for a growing number of students to enter university with lower criteria.



Current Education Minister Niki Kerameus has cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason why the changes introduced by Gavroglou have yet to be reversed.



According to the results announced on Friday, 77% of students that sat the entrance exams were admitted to university this year.



The total number of candidates amounted to 105,420. Last year, 103,963 student sat exams, with 81,413 gaining entry to university.