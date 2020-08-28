Stocks end week with slight gains

Once again, it was a rather quiet session on the Athens stock market Friday, only this time it ended positively.

The general index closed at 634.47 points, up 0.22%, after trading within a very narrow band, from a low of 629.69 (-0.54%) to a high of 636.16 (+0.48%).

On a weekly basis, the index gained 0.19%. In the month of August, it has gained 2.73% so far, but is down 30.79% since the start of the year.

Turnover was 31.41 million, on volume of 20,028,752 shares.

Of the 106 traded shares, 50 ended with gains, 38 with losses and 18 with no change.

Blue chips rose 0.25%, while mid-caps dropped 0.15%.

The biggest gainers among blue chips were Alpha Bank (3.72%), National Bank (1.29%), toy retailer Jumbo (1.16%) and Motor Oil (1.04%).

The biggest losses were sustained by industrial holding company Fourlis (1.59%), betting firm OPAP (1.35%), Terna Energy (0.67%) and Aegean Airlines (0.56%).

Among the sectoral indices, the greatest gains were recorded by Banks (1.33%) and Personal Products (1.09%), while the biggest losses were in Health (6.69%) and Technology (1.92%).