NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

NATO chief discusses ‘deconflicting mechanisms’ with Turkish president

TAGS: Turkey, Diplomacy

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said he had spoken on the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a bid to defuse the mounting tension with fellow alliance member Greece over oil and gas deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The conversation, Stoltenberg said in a tweet, was “about developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and exploring deconfliction mechanisms to prevent incidents and accidents.”

“Dialogue & de-escalation are important & the situation must be solved in a spirit of #NATO solidarity,” he tweeted.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.