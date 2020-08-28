NATO chief discusses ‘deconflicting mechanisms’ with Turkish president

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said he had spoken on the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a bid to defuse the mounting tension with fellow alliance member Greece over oil and gas deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The conversation, Stoltenberg said in a tweet, was “about developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and exploring deconfliction mechanisms to prevent incidents and accidents.”

“Dialogue & de-escalation are important & the situation must be solved in a spirit of #NATO solidarity,” he tweeted.