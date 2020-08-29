Artists and others to receive aid

Artists and other professionals in the fields of the arts and culture will receive a special compensation for activity suspended, and incomes lost, during the pandemic. Tour guides are also included in this group.

This is one of several measures, some of them extending already existing benefits, announced yesterday by Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis.

The government is extending suspension of contracts in certain sectors (catering, transport, tourism, sports, culture) for the month of October.

It is also extending the subsidy for keeping employees on a reduced work schedule. But relatively few employers have availed themselves of this measure (3,400 with 32,000 employees in June and 5,501 with 48,507 employees in July) as they prefer contract suspension. Also, lapsed unemployment benefits are extended by two months and seasonal employees will be eligible with half the number of working days (50 instead of 100).

The new measures include social security coverage for employees forced to quarantine and leave for parents whose children contract the coronavirus.