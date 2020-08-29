Listings for short-term rentals in Athens drop significantly

More than 3,000 listings of Athens apartments for short-term rentals have been taken down from online platforms such as Airbnb over the past 12 months, another casualty in the sharp decline of visitors.

From 12,000 listings at the end of September 2019, the number has currently dropped below 9,000.

That’s the level at the second half of 2019, before supply started soaring, especially in areas less frequented by tourists but where rents were cheaper.

It appears now that property owners in neighborhoods such as Ambelokipi, Kypseli, Pangrati and Patissia find it safer to rent to locals for two to three years.