Within just two short months and armed with nothing more than the tools of diplomacy and the letter of international law, Greece has succeeded in drawing up exclusive economic zones and maritime border agreements with its neighbors to the west and south. In the meantime, the government is also preparing legislation to extend the country’s territorial waters in the Ionian Sea.

This flurry of activity shows that Greece does not just get things done when it is reacting, when it is being “provoked.” It also moves independently of other developments, tapping into the support it has from its allies.

This path of soft but effective and active power is the right way to go, not only right now but also in the future.