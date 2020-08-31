[Shutterstock]

A new reform package will be implemented in the autumn, encouraging more flexible working hours and promoting teleworking.

The specific measures will closely follow the recommendations of a committee of academics and managers presided over by economics Nobel laureate Sir Christopher Pissarides.

There have been only preliminary reports so far, but, from what we know, the reforms will touch on overtime work in industry and ways to contain its cost, greater flexibility in working hours and also preventing employers from using the new workplace conditions to exploit employees.

The Labor Ministry will adopt measures defining distance working more clearly and introducing innovations, such as the digital time-card for employees.

There will also be changes in the labor relations law, especially concerning work leave granted to union officials.

One of the main aims of the reform is to reduce overtime costs. That could be achieved by allowing employers and employees to agree on a flexible schedule where extra work put in one day is compensated by less working hours over another day, or extra holidays.