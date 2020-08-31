[InTime News]

The interception of large quantities of Captagon – the so-called “Jihadi pill” – at the Greek-Turkish land border at Evros in recent weeks has prompted an investigation by Greece’s anti-terror unit.

The seizures were made during successive arrests at the border of undocumented migrants who were found carrying the drugs in their backpacks.

More specifically, police in the northeastern cities of Komotini and Alexandroupoli handled six cases, five of them within a 40-day period which led to the seizure of 13,213 pills of the drug.

Police officials told Kathimerini that drug and people trafficking in Evros are controlled by two big cartels in Turkey. In many cases, the migrants transport the pills across the border as payment to the cartels for helping them get from the Turkish hinterland into Greece. A similar method is used by Mexican cartels on the US border.