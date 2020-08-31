Police investigating alleged attack on downtown Athens squat

A video grab from the Rouvikonas web post shows a member of the anti-establishment group pointing to a cluster of holes on the metal shutter of the Vox building in Exarchia, central Athens, allegedly made by bullets. [InTime News]

Authorities are investigating an alleged shooting incident at an occupied building in the downtown Athens Exarchia district early on Saturday.

Police were made aware of the incident in a post uploaded on a website by the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group, which claimed that a gunman fired eight shots at the Vox building near Exarchia Square while there were people inside.

A video posted on the same website shows a member of Rouvikonas holding a handful of bullet casing while denouncing the incident.

According to reports, police are examining the possibility that the shooting is related to a turf war between rival drug gangs active around the square and the wider area of Exarchia.

Authorities were expected to summon witnesses who may have seen the gunman.

No injuries were reported.