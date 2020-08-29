Cheerleading to enter Greek schools
[Shutterstock]
The circular follows the official recognition, in late May, of the sport of cheerleading and the Hellenic Cheerleading – Athletic Group Dance Federation by the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the General Secretariat of Sports.
Greek schools will be able to introduce cheerleading, according to a circular issued by the Education Ministry, allowing the Hellenic Cheerleading Federation to approach schools and pupils.
