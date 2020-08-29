NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cheerleading to enter Greek schools

Greek schools will be able to introduce cheerleading, according to a circular issued by the Education Ministry, allowing the Hellenic Cheerleading Federation to approach schools and pupils.

The circular follows the official recognition, in late May, of the sport of cheerleading and the Hellenic Cheerleading – Athletic Group Dance Federation by the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the General Secretariat of Sports.
 

