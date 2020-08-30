Announcement on school re-opening Tuesday

Schools in Greece are getting ready to open for the new academic year amid continued controversy over health safety. Authorities are expected to announce when some 1.3 million pupils will return to school Tuesday, though Kathimerini understands that the most likely date is Monday, September 14.

Experts of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) are busy finalizing the safety guidelines – 15 measures including the use of face masks by all children and staff – as coronavirus infections continue to rise.

The Interior Ministry has earmarked 6.1 million euros for the purchase of an estimated 4.1 million face coverings.

Meanwhile, controversy continued over comments by Education Minister Niki Kerameus last week that class size restrictions were not necessary as the average number of pupils per classroom is 17, with critics putting the figure much higher, particularly in cities.