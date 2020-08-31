Permanent licenses for online gambling seen soon

The granting of permanent licenses for online gambling is expected soon.

The Hellenic Gaming Commission published Friday a document specifying the submission of a letter of guarantee after the license is granted.

The letter has to cover €500,000 and have an expiration date eight years from the awarding of the license.

The awarding of the licenses, which will not be made through bidding, is expected to start in September and bring in some €75 million to the state.