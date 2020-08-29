One Covid-19 death reported as new cases dip to 177

Two women wearing masks walk past Parliament in downtown Athens, on Friday. [InTime News]

The Covid-19 death toll in Greece reached 260 on Saturday after one more patient passed away, and new cases dipped at 177 from 270 the day before, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported.

Despite the reduction in new infections and fatalities – from five on Friday – the number of patients in intensive care rose slightly to 36 from 35 on Friday, according to EODY’s daily bulletin.

Of the 177 new cases, 21 were confirmed among travelers who came in from abroad. The bulk of new infections were in Attica and Thessaloniki, at 54 and 32 respectively, while northern Greece and Crete also continue to grapple with the virus’ spread.

Of the total 9,977 coronavirus infections confirmed since the start of the pandemic in Greece, 20.4% or 2,033 are linked to travel abroad and 44.1% or 4,402 have been traced to another patient.

The data also show that the average age of infected individuals has dropped to 39 years old from 49 years old in late April, confirming experts’ warnings that young people account for many of the new infections being reported.

In a related development, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias on Saturday urged vigilance among the country’s Muslim community while observing Ashura, a major Shiite holiday.

He called on people observing the holiday to ensure that they wear a face mask at all times when in a public enclosed space, while reminding that large gatherings are prohibited.