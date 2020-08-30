Coronavirus cases top 10,000; 157 in past day

Coronavirus cases in Greece have exceeded 10,000, more than half of them in August, Greek health authorities announced Sunday. Over the past day, there have been 157 new cases confirmed, of which 41 from international arrivals. There were also two deaths.

The total number of cases is now 10,134, of which 5,657 were detected over the past month. The total number of deaths is 262, of which 56 in the past month.

There are 35 patients on ventilators and 149 have exited intensive care.

[AP]