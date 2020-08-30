Fire at Mycenae has not damaged antiquities, ministry says

The fire that broke out at the Mycenae archaeological side has not caused any damage to antiquities at first inspection, the Ministry of Culture says.



The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in a grassy area outside the site and spread quickly. Visitors werre evacuated. More than fifty firefighters, as well as four planes and two helicopters, were mobilized to put it out.



Mycenae is considered one of the major centers of Greek civilization in the second millenium BC. At its peak, around 1300 BC, it dominated southern Greece, including Crete, the Cyclades and also parts of Anatolia.