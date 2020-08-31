NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
British tourist killed by boat propeller in Corfu

A British woman has died after being struck by a speedboat’s propeller while swimming off Avlaki beach in the Ionian island of Corfu.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident Monday where the woman was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim, who was reportedly visiting the island on vacation, has not been made public.

The accident remains under investigation and authorities say additional details will be released as they become available.

