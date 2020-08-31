Antetokounmpo to energize Protergia campaign

Mytilineos subsidiary Protergia has announced its partnership with Milwaukee Bucks’ Greek forward MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the company’s new campaign “Make the impossible happen.”

Protergia has been active in the retail energy market since 2014.

“We are particularly happy and proud to welcome Antetokounmpo in our family,” said Vivian Bouzali, general manager for communication and marketing strategy at Mytilineos.

“We are certain that, together with him, we will provide all the energy that is needed to ‘make the impossible happen’,” she said.

