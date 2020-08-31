Restrictions put in place in Iraklio, on Crete, following virus spike

Greek authorities on Monday imposed emergency restrictions on the region of Irakleio on Crete to curb the further spread of the coronavirus following a spike in the number of infections on the island.

The measures, as announced by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, include a ban on all public events including parties, religious festivals and street markets while all public and private gatherings must be limited to no more than nine people.

A maximum of four people can be seated per table at cafes or restaurants (or six people in the event that the people are first degree relatives).

Face masks are mandatory in all public areas, open or closed.

The restrictions resemble those already in force in many popular tourst areas including Hania, also on Crete, as well as Halkidiki and the islands of Mykonos, Paros, Antiparos, Zakynthos and Lesvos.