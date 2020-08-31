Capital takes delivery of two of 25 new trams

Greece on Monday received the first two of the 25 new trams that will be gradually be added to the capital’s existing fleet.



The Alstom Citadis urban trams are manufactured in Barcelona and according to the Transport Ministry of Infrastructure are state-of-the-art with reduced operating costs.



They are 33.3 meters long, 2.40 meters wide and have a carrying capacity of 214 passengers (54 seated and 160 standing).



They have ergonomic passenger seats, panoramic windows, improved accessibility with double doors, modern LED lighting, improved air-conditioning efficiency, as well as spaces for wheelchairs and bicycles.



The remaining 23 are expected by the end of May 2021.