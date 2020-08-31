NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Nearly 2,000 cannabis trees uprooted on farm in Fthiotida

Anti-narcotics officers have discovered an illegal plantation with almost 2,000 cannabis trees in a remote area near Tragana in Fthiotida, central Greece, the Greek Police (ELAS) said on Monday.

The operation, which took place early Friday morning, was assisted by a helicopter and sniffer dogs.

A total of 1,900 cannabis trees, ranging from 1.5 to 4 meters in height, were found and uprooted while materials and equipment to water the crops were also confiscated.

Police said the water was supplied from a source 2 kilometers away with plastic pipes.

A specially designed observatory near the plantation was also discovered.

The street market value of the plantation yield was estimated at 7 million euros.

