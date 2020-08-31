Individuals, businesses rapped for defying Covid measures

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Monday said that it conducted more than 58,240 inspections nationwide on Sunday as part of efforts to check compliance with restrictions imposed by the authorities in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Officers recorded 328 instances of individuals not wearing face masks or not observing physical distancing in public places.



Another three violations were recorded involving businesses that failed to ensure health protocols were being observed and two more for businesses defying a midnight curfew (one in Attica and one on an Aegean island).



Since the beginning of August, ELAS has recorded a total of 10,843 violations for various offenses.