Pope Francis expresses concern over East Med tension  

Following his comments during prayers on Sunday, Pope Francis on Monday reiterated his concern over tensions in the East Med.

"I appeal for constructive dialogue and respect for international law to resolve the conflicts that threaten the peace of the peoples of that region," he said in a tweet.

The Pope, who did not mention the countries involved, made his comments amid the escalating tension in the eastern Mediterranean between Athens and Ankara triggered by Turkey's repeated violations of the territorial waters of Greece and Cyprus,