Finland takes in refugee minors from Greece

Passengers look out of an Aegean Airlines aircraft transferring refugees and migrants to Germany under a European Commission-funded relocation program, at Athens International Airport, in a July photo. [Reuters]

A group of 22 unaccompanied refugee minors flew to Finland from Greece on Monday while another 28 are also expected to depart for the northern European nation in the near future.

The Finnish government has agreed to receive a total of 100 unaccompanied minors as part of the European Union program to relocate 1,600 young refugees from Greece to countries of the 27-nation bloc.

The relocation program to other European countries is being implemented by the Special Secretariat for the Protection of Unaccompanied Minors of the Migration and Asylum Ministry in cooperation with international organizations and funding from the European Commission.