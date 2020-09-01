Following the low pass rates scored by this year’s candidates in national university entrance exams, the Education Ministry is mulling the introduction of a minimum grade to become eligible for key courses at Greek universities.

The drive to attach stricter criteria to admissions comes after one in three candidates in this year’s entrance exam – who are graded on a curve based on the nationwide performance – clinched a seat with a mark of under 10/20.

“It is a chronic ailment that was exacerbated by the previous administration, which indiscriminately created new university departments without imposing academic criteria,” Education Minister Niki Kerameus said of the low aggregate scores.

The new National Authority for Higher Education (ETHAAE), meanwhile, has until the end of the year to submit proposals regarding what kind of higher studies the country should be investing in.