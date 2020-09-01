Mycenae archaeological site reopens after Sunday fire

An aerial view shows the extent of Sunday’s fire at the treasured archaeological site of Mycenae, one of Greece's most visited complexes. The site and its museum reopen on Tuesday. The fire didn’t cause irreparable damage to the monuments, due to the barrenness of the area and the timely intervention of the fire brigade, but it blackened half of the approximately 3 hectares of the fortified acropolis. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the damage to the site was ‘small.’ ‘The fire did not touch the Lion Gate, the monuments of Burial Circle A, the northern slope of the Acropolis or the Cyclopean walls,’ she said. An exception is a small 4-square meter piece of wall at the northern end of the acropolis. [Vangelis Bougiotis/InTime News]