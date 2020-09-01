A health worker stands at the door of the retirement home in the southern Athens suburb of Moschato where a Covid-19 outbreak has occurred. [InTime News]

Health authorities were on alert on Monday after inspectors recorded 28 coronavirus infections at a state facility for minors in the Athens district of Vyronas a day after a retirement home in Moschato was quarantined due to an outbreak there.

Meanwhile, amid a small dip in new cases on Monday, health authorities announced additional restrictions in the region of Iraklio on Crete due to a local spike. The new measures for Iraklio include a ban on parties, religious festivals and street markets, while public and private gatherings must be limited to nine people. And masks are mandatory in all public areas.

Of the 183 new cases on Monday, 10 were detected at the country’s border entry points while 107 were in Attica. Four deaths were reported. The total number of cases now stands at 10,317, with 266 deaths.

The government on Tuesday will clarify when schools will reopen, most likely on September 14.