Outbreak reported at Athens children’s home

[InTime News]

Teams of health workers were dispatched on Monday to a home for unaccompanied refugee children in Athens in a bid to contain an outbreak of Covid-19.

According to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, the outbreak at the shelter in the eastern suburb of Vyronas was detected on Monday after an unnamed individual presented symptoms of the highly contagious novel coronavirus, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported.

By Monday night, 20 children and eight workers at the facility had tested positive for the virus and just five tested negative, while more results were expected, indicating that the outbreak is quite severe.

The shelter has been put under strict quarantine and tracing has commenced to identify any other people its workers and residents come into contact with.