Fire service responds to barrage of arson attacks on vehicles

[InTime News]

Six cars and a motorcycle were torched in different parts of the Greek capital in the early hours on Tuesday, according to the fire service, which is investigating the possibility that the incidents were related.

The fire service was first called out to the East Attica town of Pallini, where five cars parked on Kleomenous, Asklipiou and Pythagoras streets were set on fire by unknown assailants.

Another car was then torched in the area of Dyo Pefka in Aspropyrgos, West Attica, as was a motorcycle in the central Athens municipality of Kallithea.

The fire service responded to these incidents with 12 trucks and 23 firefighters, it said.