Covid checks being conducted at care homes throughout Attica

[ANA-MPA]

Following recent coronavirus outbreaks at care facilities in the Greek capital and the death of several patients from infected nursing homes in northern Greece, the Attica Regional Authority is stepping up inspections.

In a statement on Tuesday, Attica Governor Giorgos Patoulis, a doctor who is also president of the Athens Medical Association, said that teams of health workers are being dispatched to each of the capital’s 140 care facilities and nursing homes.

The teams will test staff and patients at the facilities for the novel coronavirus and impose quarantine measures where these are deemed necessary.

The operation is being carried out in cooperation with the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).