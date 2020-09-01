Three British nationals being questioned over Corfu speedboat death

Three young Britons are being questioned by police on the Ionian island of Corfu over the death of a 60-year-old British holidaymaker who was run over by a speedboat while she was swimming, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to Corfupress.gr, the suspects were taken in for questioning on the basis of reports from witnesses who allegedly saw the incident take place on Monday at Avlaki beach.

Claire Glatman, 60, was reportedly run over by a speedboat pulling a water-skier while she was swimming at Avlaki, sustaining extensive injuries to her lower extremities. The speedboat left the scene of the accident and disappeared, according to witnesses, who also said the coast guard responded to the incident immediately and pulled Glatman out of the water but were unable to resuscitate her.

An autopsy is expected to reveal the exact cause of her death, though severe blood loss is indicated, according to sources at the local general hospital quoted by Corfu Press.

The report added that the coast guard has confiscated a speedboat belonging to the family of one of the three suspects. His family is said to own a villa near where the speedboat was found, in the northwestern seaside resort of Agios Stefanos. The families of the other two suspects are also said to have holiday homes in the area.

Glatman, a mother of four, was on vacation with her husband and one of her children.