Travel restrictions to Greece extended

[InTime News]

A series of new travel restrictions were issued on Tuesday by Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus through arrivals coming from countries experiencing major outbreaks.

The new guidelines, which will remain in effect through September 15, extend a ban on flights from Turkey and from Catalonia in Spain, as well as banning flights from Albania and North Macedonia to any Greek airports apart from Athens’.

Travelers flying from Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Malta, North Macedonia, Romania, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates will be allowed admission into Greece only by presenting a negative Covid-19 test, taken 72 hours before arrival.

A ban is also extended on non-European citizens, apart from those coming from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the United Arab Emirates. They too will have to present a negative Covid-19 test.

The HCAA has also set a maximum entry limit of 1,200 travelers per week from Israel and only through the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Iraklio, Corfu and Kos.